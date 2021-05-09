SandRidge Energy (SD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 364.22%. The company had revenue of $30.32 million for the quarter.

Shares of SD stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. SandRidge Energy has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $164.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

