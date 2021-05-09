Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Cut to $77.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.87.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

SAGE opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $33.82 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average of $79.20.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.