Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Safehold were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

Shares of SAFE opened at $70.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $84.99.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1623 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.03%.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $2,707,760.00. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,002,328.91. Insiders have sold 84,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,029 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.