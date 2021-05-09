SafeCapital (SCAP) Price Hits $0.0582 on Major Exchanges

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $107,917.25 and $124.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 27.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00028581 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001152 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003758 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SCAP is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.