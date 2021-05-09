Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.83.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.18. Sabre has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $16.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.45.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. The business had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sabre will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $1,258,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,110.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $377,029.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,244,908.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,099. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 79,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 572,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

