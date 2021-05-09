RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RWEOY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

RWEOY stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $47.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.80.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

