Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RUS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.86.

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$31.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.69. The stock has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 81.92. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$13.20 and a one year high of C$32.70.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$674.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 389.74%.

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.41, for a total value of C$68,061.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,873,621.34.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

