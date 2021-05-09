Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Raised to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RUSMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $26.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Russel Metals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RUSMF opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $18.63. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $26.80.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

