RSK Smart Bitcoin Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $86.81 million and $1.56 million worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $56,247.69 or 0.97618229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 97.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005008 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,543 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

