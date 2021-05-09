Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 83.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCL. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RCL. Truist increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.13.

Shares of RCL opened at $84.29 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.32.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $3,135,932.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,392,182.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

