Royal Bank of Canada Raises Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Price Target to $2.75

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2.25 to $2.75 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.47% from the stock’s current price.

WFSTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from $1.90 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from $2.35 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.45.

WFSTF stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.03.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

