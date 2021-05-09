Royal Bank of Canada Raises RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target to $23.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $20.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.35.

OTCMKTS:RIOCF opened at $17.56 on Thursday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $18.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.7655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 4.74%.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

