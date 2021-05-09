Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $108.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RY. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.61.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $99.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $99.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.6% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 16.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

