Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LNDNF. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 22nd. SEB Equities downgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) stock opened at $33.93 on Thursday. Lundin Energy AB has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.42.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

