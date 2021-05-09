Router Protocol Market Cap Reaches $26.56 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $26.56 million and $497,593.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for $7.88 or 0.00013574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00069137 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.49 or 0.00248793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $700.87 or 0.01206808 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030698 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $447.25 or 0.00770108 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,171.60 or 1.00163607 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,369,282 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

