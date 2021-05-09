Roth Capital Cuts SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target to $130.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price reduced by Roth Capital from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.00.

SiTime stock opened at $90.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.35 and a beta of 0.75. SiTime has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $151.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.59.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that SiTime will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $295,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,488 shares of company stock worth $1,942,838. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,096,000 after purchasing an additional 128,293 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 380,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after purchasing an additional 136,673 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 368,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,260,000 after purchasing an additional 140,336 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 276,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,984,000 after purchasing an additional 23,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 1,663.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 202,869 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

