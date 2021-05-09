Roth Capital Boosts OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Price Target to $122.00

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

OSIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.80.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems stock opened at $96.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $66.11 and a 1 year high of $101.78. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.35.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $1,404,718.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at $17,487,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $2,330,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,094 shares in the company, valued at $44,195,042.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,564 shares of company stock worth $7,342,043 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 296,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,676,000 after buying an additional 64,855 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth $264,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 379,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,356,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.