Roth Capital Boosts Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Price Target to $37.00

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humanigen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Shares of Humanigen stock opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. Humanigen has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Humanigen will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 17,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $367,052.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,908,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,309,758.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,304 shares of company stock valued at $6,227,485. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.