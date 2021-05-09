Roth Capital Boosts Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target to $10.50

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of CDE opened at $9.24 on Thursday. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.93. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 162,639 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

