Rotala (LON:ROL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Rotala (LON:ROL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of Rotala stock opened at GBX 32.15 ($0.42) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 29.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 27.63. Rotala has a twelve month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 39.22 ($0.51). The firm has a market cap of £16.10 million and a P/E ratio of -5.95.

In other Rotala news, insider Robert Dunn bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £7,750 ($10,125.42).

Rotala PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and public and private individuals. It is also involved in the property holding business. Rotala PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

