Rosenblatt Securities Raises Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $70.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WDC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.70.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $71.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.29. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $324,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,590 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,819,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $388,475,000 after purchasing an additional 335,413 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 69.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $375,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,056,000 after acquiring an additional 141,389 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

