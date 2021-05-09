Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 531.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in General Mills were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

