Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton owned approximately 0.59% of ConocoPhillips worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $3,650,000. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 785,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,601,000 after purchasing an additional 29,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.53, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.18.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

