Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Purchases 97 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $663,000. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.0% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.59.

GS stock opened at $370.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $126.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $337.37 and a 200-day moving average of $284.54. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.36 and a 12-month high of $371.65.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

