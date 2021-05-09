Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Purchases 485 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,510,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $38.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.12. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.