Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Purchases 2,519 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton owned about 0.59% of ConocoPhillips worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 90,743 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 37,666 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $774,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,127 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 364.0% in the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,464 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 29,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.28. The firm has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.18.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

