Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Purchases 101 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 459.4% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,639,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $230,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.05.

NYSE UNP opened at $229.48 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $147.05 and a 12 month high of $229.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.88 and a 200-day moving average of $208.38. The company has a market cap of $152.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.