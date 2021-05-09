Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $182,000 Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 14.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 665,719 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $75,829,000 after purchasing an additional 595,823 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $109,297,000 after buying an additional 489,671 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after acquiring an additional 400,729 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,626 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after acquiring an additional 265,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $167.83 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $169.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.34 and its 200-day moving average is $127.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 164.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PXD. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.75.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

