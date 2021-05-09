Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $122,000 Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 388.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AA. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Alcoa by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Alcoa by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $41.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $745,973.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,970.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,288 shares of company stock worth $9,100,253.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

