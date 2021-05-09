Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archetype Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 67,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after buying an additional 10,549 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 41,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.43 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $72.53 and a 12-month high of $107.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.43.

