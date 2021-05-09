Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Boosts Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 388.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 6.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Alcoa by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period.

Shares of AA stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $41.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 2.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $745,973.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,970.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $87,091.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,192.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,288 shares of company stock worth $9,100,253 in the last ninety days.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

