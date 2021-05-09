Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 43 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Netflix were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $503.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.86 and a 52 week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.