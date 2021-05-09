Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires 482 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,716 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.2% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 24,173 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 686,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $152,758,000 after purchasing an additional 302,500 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.46 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $175.68 and a twelve month high of $263.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

