Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Morgan Stanley

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ROKU. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.59.

Shares of ROKU opened at $317.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of -377.38 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $346.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.83. Roku has a 12-month low of $100.19 and a 12-month high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Roku will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 565,515 shares of company stock worth $236,374,425 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,828,000. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth $1,328,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Roku by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,843,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

