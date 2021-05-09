Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given New $286.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $280.00 to $286.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $263.92.

NYSE:ROK opened at $270.68 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $183.67 and a twelve month high of $275.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.65.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $1,662,336.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,241,429. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

