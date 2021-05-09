Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) PT Lowered to $26.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rocket Companies from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.33.

RKT opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Rocket Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,680,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 18,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 41,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

