Roblox (RBLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Roblox to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $67.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.21. Roblox has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $83.41.

Get Roblox alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.71.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.