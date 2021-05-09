Roblox (RBLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Roblox to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $67.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.21. Roblox has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $83.41.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.71.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.