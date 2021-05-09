Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Robert Half International worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Robert Half International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,759,000 after purchasing an additional 286,900 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Robert Half International by 786.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 547.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,182 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Robert Half International by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Robert Half International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RHI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their target price on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $90.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.93. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.82 and a 12-month high of $90.58.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

