Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $383.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.50 million. On average, analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $67.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.71. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $353,472.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,268. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $33,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,798.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on RBA shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

