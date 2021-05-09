Richard A. Meier Sells 5,068 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $397,229.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $77.77 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $131.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.95 and its 200 day moving average is $80.60.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The business had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,422,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $592,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 20,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.41.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.