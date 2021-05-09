Reviewing Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) & PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) and PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and PDL Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp 16.54% 6.80% 0.78% PDL Community Bancorp -8.59% 1.67% 0.22%

Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDL Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.1% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Riverview Bancorp and PDL Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 PDL Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Riverview Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.91%. Given Riverview Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Riverview Bancorp is more favorable than PDL Community Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and PDL Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp $86.76 million 1.79 $15.75 million $0.69 10.07 PDL Community Bancorp $53.17 million 3.59 -$5.13 million N/A N/A

Riverview Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than PDL Community Bancorp.

Summary

Riverview Bancorp beats PDL Community Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management. The company operates through a network of 18 branch offices in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, and Vancouver, Washington; and Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company provides deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers mortgage loans consisting of one-to-four family real estate loans, including residential investor-owned and owner-occupied, multifamily residential, and nonresidential property loans, as well as construction and land loans; commercial and industrial business loans; consumer loans; and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities. It operates a network of 13 banking offices, which include 4 branches in Bronx, 2 branches in Manhattan, 3 branches in Queens, and 3 branches in Brooklyn, New York; and 1 branch in Union City, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Bronx, New York. PDL Community Bancorp is a subsidiary of Ponce Bank Mutual Holding Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.