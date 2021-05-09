Reviewing Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Kuboo alerts:

Kuboo has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimizeRx has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kuboo and OptimizeRx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuboo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OptimizeRx $24.60 million 35.79 -$3.14 million ($0.19) -275.68

Kuboo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OptimizeRx.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kuboo and OptimizeRx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuboo 0 0 0 0 N/A OptimizeRx 0 0 4 0 3.00

OptimizeRx has a consensus price target of $71.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.55%. Given OptimizeRx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than Kuboo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.4% of OptimizeRx shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Kuboo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of OptimizeRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kuboo and OptimizeRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuboo N/A N/A N/A OptimizeRx -16.20% -10.86% -8.66%

Summary

OptimizeRx beats Kuboo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kuboo

Kuboo, Inc., doing business as Safe Communications, Inc., provides open and secure family communications. It operates a child safe virtual world that offers games, edutainment, controlled chat, and multiple channels online streaming in one platform. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages. The company also offers brand support services, which focuses on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating, and implementing new eRx media strategies, including drug file integration, sales force training, and strategy development services for promoting their products. In addition, it operates cloud based Mobile Health Messenger platform that provides interactive health messaging for enhanced medication adherence and care coordination; and HIPAA-compliant automated mobile messaging platform that allows pharmaceutical manufactures and related entities to directly engage with patients to enhance regimen compliance. Further, the company offers patient programs with treatment and affordability information, lifestyle and condition trackers, Internet device connectivity, forms, and surveys. OptimizeRx Corporation is headquartered in Rochester, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Kuboo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuboo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.