Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Seres Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Seres Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.29). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.92) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

MCRB stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.77. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 4.07.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,109 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,327,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,953 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,645,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,810,000 after purchasing an additional 731,197 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,823,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,678,000 after purchasing an additional 291,933 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.