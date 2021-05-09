Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.07.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

OAS stock opened at $76.49 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.