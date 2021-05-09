Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nano-X Imaging in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NNOX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nano-X Imaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $29.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32. Nano-X Imaging has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $94.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 371.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

