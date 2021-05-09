Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kennametal Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kennametal in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

Kennametal stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -101.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

In other news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,814. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $847,968.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,555,000 after acquiring an additional 678,804 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at $21,297,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 749,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 397,472 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,753,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,113,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,550,000 after buying an additional 174,721 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

