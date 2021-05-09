Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cedar Fair, L.P.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Wedbush increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.96. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.83) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FUN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

NYSE FUN opened at $48.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.22. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $52.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average is $42.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 14.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.4% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 29.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.8% during the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

