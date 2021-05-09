Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) PT Raised to $240.00 at HC Wainwright

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.20.

Shares of RGEN opened at $187.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.16 and its 200-day moving average is $199.26. Repligen has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Repligen’s revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $398,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,940 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $4,165,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,970 shares in the company, valued at $46,210,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,382 shares of company stock worth $9,056,388. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Repligen by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,746,000 after buying an additional 214,585 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,122,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,129,000 after acquiring an additional 36,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,606,000 after acquiring an additional 320,301 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,027,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 689,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

