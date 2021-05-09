Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to report $144.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $141.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.80 million. Repligen posted sales of $87.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year sales of $585.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $577.30 million to $590.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $691.00 million, with estimates ranging from $655.00 million to $730.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Repligen.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,128. Repligen has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.26.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $4,165,161.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,210,464.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,382 shares of company stock worth $9,056,388. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 92,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,063,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repligen (RGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.