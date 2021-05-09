Repligen Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Repligen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RGEN. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.20.

Shares of RGEN opened at $187.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 229.02, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.26. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $398,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $4,165,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,970 shares in the company, valued at $46,210,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,388. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Repligen by 66.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Repligen by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Repligen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

